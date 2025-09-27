Al Duhail vs Al-Ahli Prediction and Betting Tips | September 29th 2025

Al Duhail will host Al-Ahli at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Monday in the second round of their 2025-26 AFC Champions League Elite campaign. The home side seem to have found their feet in recent games after a sluggish start to their season and will now be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.

They, however, suffered defeat in their tournament opener a fortnight ago as they lost 2-1 to Al-Hilal, heading into the break with a one-goal lead thanks to a Adil Boulbina strike before their opponents came from behind to snatch all three points in the second half.

Al-Ahli, meanwhile, have had mixed results in recent games, although they managed to secure a 2-0 away win over Al-Hazem in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

The visitors picked up a brilliant 4-2 comeback win over Nasaf Qarshi in their Champions League opener, finding themselves two goals down at the break following a flat first-half performance.

They, however, upped the ante in the second and were rewarded for their efforts with Enzo Millot, Riyad Mahrez, and Mohammed Sulaiman all getting on the scoresheet to secure a deserved victory for Matthias Jaissle's side.

Al Duhail vs Al-Ahli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Al Duhail and Al-Ahli. Both sides have won a game apiece in their previous matchups, with their other two contests ending level.

The two teams last faced off in the 2021 Champions League Elite, with their group stage clash ending 1-1.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

No team in the Western side of the AFC Champions League Elite this season scored more goals than Al-Hilal's four in the opening round.

Al Duhail vs Al-Ahli Prediction

The Red Knights have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their previous six. They have lost just one home game all season and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Al-Malaki's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings, and they will now be looking to kick on from that next week. They are undefeated on the road all season and should win this one.

Prediction: Al Duhail 1-2 Al Ahli

Al Duhail vs Al-Ahli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ahli to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

