Al Duhail vs Al Ahly prediction, preview, team news and more | 2020 FIFA Club World Cup 

Al Duhail will host Al Ahly at the Education City Stadium in Qatar for their second round clash in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The tournament is reserved for the continental champions of each of FIFA's six confederations. However, Al Duhail are in the tournament by virtue of being champions of the host country Qatar. A win for either of these sides will see them progress to the semifinals.

Al Ahly booked their spot in the tournament after seeing off arch-rivals Zamalek in the final of the CAF Champions League last November.

The hosts progressed to this round of the competition with a bye. They were awarded a 3-0 walkover against OFC representatives Auckland City in the playoff round.

Auckland City pulled out of the tournament due to COVID-19 restrictions in New Zealand.

Al Ahly received an automatic placement at this stage of the tournament.

Al Duhail vs Al Ahly Team News

Al Duhail

Manager Sabri Lamouchi named a 23-man list for the tournament, which includes Belgian midfielder Edmilson, as well as Kenya international Michael Olunga.

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Al Ahly

Pitso Mosimane has also named a 23-man squad. He will, however, be without four players, who will miss the trip to Qatar through injury.

Karim Nedved (cartilage), Mahmoud Metwaly (cruciate ligament), Mohamed Mahmoud (cartilage), and Walid Soliman (muscle) are all sidelined by injury.

Nigerian forward Junior Ajayi recently returned earlier than expected from an ankle injury and was part of the traveling party to Qatar.

Injuries: Karim Nedved, Walid Soliman, Mahmoud Metwaly, Mohamed Mahmoud

Suspension: None

Al Duhail vs Al Ahly Predicted XI

Al Duhail Predicted XI (4-4-2): Salah Zakaria (GK); Ali Alif, Ahmed Yasser, Bassam Al-Rawi, Ismaeel Mohammad; Dudu, Luis Martin-Carlos, Ali Karimi, Edmilson Junior; Almoez Ali, Michael Olunga

Al Ahly Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ali Lotfi (GK); Ali Maaloui, Ayman Ashraf, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany; Hamdi Fathi, Aliou Dieng; Kahraba, Mohamed Magdy, Hussein El Shahat; Walter Bwalya

Al Duhail vs Al Ahly Prediction

Both sides are rank outsiders for this tournament and are almost on equal standing in terms of chances to progress to the semifinal.

However, Al Ahly have the edge when it comes to experience in this competition, having participated in the tournament on five previous occasions.

The Red Devils have, however, struggled to make a mark, with a third-place finish in 2006 representing their highest placing.

Nevertheless, their recent treble win gives them momentum heading into this clash. Home advantage will be important for Al Duhail but Mosimane's side could narrowly edge this one with a one-goal margin.

Prediction: Al Duhail 1-2 Al Ahly