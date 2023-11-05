Al Duhail vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | November 7th 2023

Al Duhail will welcome Al Nassr to the Khalifa International Stadium in the group stage of the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

The two teams met in Riyadh last month, with Al Nassr coming out on top in a seven-goal thriller. Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a second-half brace to help his team to a 4-3 win.

The visitors maintained their 100% record in the competition with that win, while the hosts saw their winless start to the competition extend to three games. The visitors are in pole position in the Group E standings with nine points, and the hosts are in third place with just one point from three games.

The home team have won two games in a row since the defeat in the reverse fixture, including a comeback 3-2 win over Al Rayyan in the Qatar Stars League on Thursday.

The visitors also have a 100% record since the reverse fixture and recorded a 2-0 home win over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday thanks to goals from Ronaldo and Aymeric Laporte.

Al Duhail vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths five times thus far, with all meetings coming in the Champions League. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with two wins to their name. The visitors' 4-3 win last month was their first triumph over the Qatari club while two meetings between them have ended in draws.

Al Duhail are winless in their last four games in the Champions League, failing to score in three games in that period.

Al Nassr are unbeaten in their last eight away games in the Champions League, recording five wins.

The visitors are on a seven-game winning run in away games across all competitions, scoring 25 goals in that period.

Al Duhail vs Al Nassr Prediction

The Red Knights made it to the semi-finals of the competition last season but have endured a winless start to the group-stage campaign this time around. They have scored just three goals in as many games while conceding five times.

They are unbeaten in their two home games against the visitors and recorded a 4-0 win in their last home meeting in 2016. This season, they have won three of their five home games in all competitions, though they suffered a defeat in their Champions League game against Persepolis.

Al-Alami head into the match on a 16-game unbeaten run, recording 15 wins, and are strong favorites. They have dropped points in just two of their 13 away games this season.

They have been on a good goalscoring run in their recent away games and are expected to enjoy another prolific outing. Having secured a win in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago, they should be able to record another victory.

Prediction: Al Duhail 2-3 Al Nassr

Al Duhail vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes