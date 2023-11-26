Al Duhail vs Istiklol Prediction and Betting Tips | November 27th 2023

Al Duhail and Istiklol will battle for three points in the AFC Champions League on Monday (November 27th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Al Rayyan in the QSL Cup last weekend. Achraf Bencharki scored the match-winner in the 22nd minute.

Istikol, meanwhile, have not been in action since sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Persepolis in the AFC Champions League three weeks ago. Mehdi Torabi and Senin Sebai scored in either half to ensure both sides canceled each other out. Al Duhail's last last game on the continent saw them suffer a 3-2 defeat at home to Al Nassr with Anderson Talisca scoring a hat-trick.

The defeat left the Qataris at the foot of Group E with one point from four games. Istiklol are third with two points to show for their efforts so far.

Al Duhail vs Istiklol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture ended in a goalless draw.

Istiklol are currently on a five-game winless streak in all competitions (three draws).

Each of Al Duhail's last six games in all competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Five of Istiklol's last six games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Five of Al Duhail's seven home games in all competitions this season have produced three goals or more.

Al Duhail vs Istiklol Prediction

These two sides have been eliminated from the running for qualification to the knockout rounds, making this game a dead rubber. However, they still have pride to play for and will go out in search of their first win in the tournament.

Al Duhail have had a campaign to forget, losing three of their four games. The sole point they have managed to garner came in the reverse fixture and this is simply not good enough. Istiklol have fared slightly better, although the Tajikistan outfit have failed to win any of their last five games across all competitions.

Al Duhail's games in recent weeks have been close affairs, with their games at home tending to witness goals. We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Al Duhail 2-1 Istiklol

Al Duhail vs Istiklol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Duhail to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Al Duhail to score over 1.5 goals