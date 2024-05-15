Al Ettifaq vs Al Akhdoud prediction, preview, team news and more | Saudi Pro League 2023-24

Al Ettifaq will welcome Al Akhdoud to the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium for a Saudi Pro League matchday 32 fixture on Friday. The hosts will be looking to build on their 5-0 away win over Al Ittihad last week.

Karl Toko Ekambi was the star of the show as he scored a hat-trick to inspire the rout while Seko Fofana and Moussa Dembele scored first-half goals.

Al Akhdoud, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Al Nassr. Marcelo Brozovic and Cristiano Ronaldo scored first-half goals to give the visitors a two-goal lead at the break. Akhdoud were level by the 70th-minute courtesy of goals from Hassan Al Habib and Godwin Saviour. Brozovic completed his brace in injury time to help his side claim the win.

The loss left the Najran outfit in 16th spot, having garnered 28 points from 31 games. Al Ettifaq are sixth with 44 points to their name.

Al Ettifaq vs Al Akhdoud Head-to-Head

Al Akhdoud claimed a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Al Ettifaq form guide: W-L-D-D-W

Al Akhdoud form guide: L-D-W-L-L

Al Ettifaq vs Al Akhdoud Team News

Al Ettifaq

There are no injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Al Akhdoud

Andrei Burcă is sidelined with a muscle tear. There are no suspension worries for Akhdoud.

Injury: Andrei Burcă

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Al Ettifaq vs Al Akhdoud Predicted XI

Al Ettifaq Predicted XI (4-3-3): Paulo Victor (GK); Radhi Al Otaibi, Abdullah Madu, Jack Hendry, Mohammed Abdulrahman; Georginio Wijnaldum, Alvaro Medran, Seko Fofana; Demarai Gray, Moussa Dembele, Karl Toko Ekambi

Al Akhdoud Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Paulo Vitor (GK); Hamad Al Mansour, Saeed Al Rubaie, Solomon Kvirkvelia, Awadh Khamis; Hassan Al Habib; Mohammed Al Jahif, Alex Collado, Eid Al Muwallad, Juan Pedroza; Godwin Saviour

Al Ettifaq vs Al Akhdoud Prediction

Al Ettifaq ended their three-game winless run last time out but it was probably too little too late in their quest to finish in the top four. Steven Gerrard's side are eight points behind fourth-placed Al Tawoon with three games left.

Al Akhdoud, for their part, are entangled in a relegation scrap. They are one point away from safety and have won just one of their last 11 games (eight losses).

We are tipping the home side to claim a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Al Ettifaq 2-0 Al Akhdoud