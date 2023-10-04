Al-Ettifaq vs Al Fateh Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th October 2023

Al-Ettifaq host Al Fateh at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on Thursday, looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Saudi Pro League to five games.

Since succumbing to a 2-0 loss to Al Hilal on 28 August, Al-Ettifaq won thrice in a row to Damac, Abha and Al-Ta'ee, before a 0-0 draw with Al-Ahli.

This upturn in form has seen them climb up to fifth position in the league with 17 points from eight games. Moreover, during this run, the Commandos also battered Jeddah 4-0 in the round of 32 of the King Cup of Champions.

On the other hand, Al Fateh also come into the fixture on the back of good form, winning four of their last five games in all competitions. This includes a pair of 5-1 home wins over Al-Ahli and Al-Wehda in the league, and a 3-1 defeat of Al Akhdoud in the last 32 of the King Cup of Champions.

Having accrued only two points fewer than Al-Ettifaq, Al Fateh are down in seventh place in the top-flight standings and will be hoping to leapfrog their next rivals with a win.

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Fateh Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 previous clashes between the sides, with Al Fateh winning 15 times and losing on nine occasions.

Al Fateh have won their last three games against Al-Ettifaq, keeping a clean sheet in all of those matches too: 4-0 in February 2022, 2-0 in January 2023, and 4-0 in May 2023.

Al-Ettifaq haven't scored in their last four games against Al Fateh.

Al Fateh have won their last two games and four of their last five in all competitions.

Al-Ettifaq are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, winning four.

Al Fateh's Mourad Batna and Djaniny are looking to score for the third game in a row.

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Fateh Prediction

Al-Ettifaq have looked solid in recent games and will enter the fixture with much confidence. Al Fateh, though, have also been in good form and boast a positive record against the Commandos. This could be tighter than their recent clashes, and might well end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Al-Ettifaq 2-2 Al Fateh

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Fateh Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes