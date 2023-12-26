Al Ettifaq vs Al Hazem Prediction and Betting Tips | December 28th 2023

Al Ettifaq will welcome last-placed Al Hazem to the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in their final Saudi Pro League match of the year on Thursday.

As this is the last league game before the winter break, both teams will look to sign off for the year with a win. The hosts suffered their second defeat in a row in their previous outing, falling to a 3-1 away loss at Al Nassr.

After they had conceded three goals, Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi bagged a consolation goal for them in the 85th minute, with Georginio Wijnaldum providing the assist. They dropped to ninth place in the league table following the loss and are at risk of dropping out of the top 10 if they fail to register a win.

The visitors saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end last week, as they lost 4-0 at home to Al Ahli. It was their 10th loss of the season and they remain at the bottom of the league table, trailing 17th-placed Abha by two points.

Al Ettifaq vs Al Hazem Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 24 times in all competitions since 2005. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with a 13-5 lead in wins, and six games have ended in draws.

The hosts have registered three wins in a row against the visitors, including a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture in August.

Interestingly, the visitors' last two wins against the hosts have come in away games.

Al Ettifaq have had six wins, draws, and defeats in the league thus far and have scored and conceded 21 goals apiece in these games as well.

Al Hazem are winless in away games this season and have drawn five of their nine away games in the Saudi Pro League.

Al Ettifaq vs Al Hazem Prediction

Faris Ad-Dahna have seen a drop in form and have just one win in their last 12 games in all competitions. They have failed to score in eight games in that period and might struggle here.

They have fared a little better at home, suffering just two losses in the Saudi Pro League. Steven Gerrard does not have any fresh absentees for the match as Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, who was substituted just four minutes into the match against Al Nassr with a head injury has trained with the squad and is in contention to start.

The visitors suffered their first defeat of the month last week and will look to leave a good account of themselves in this match. They have failed to score in three of their last five league games but have managed to keep two clean sheets. They are winless in away games this season and might struggle in this match.

Considering the goalscoring struggles of both teams in recent games, we expect them to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Al Ettifaq 1-1 Al Hazem

Al Ettifaq vs Al Hazem Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Georginio Wijnaldum to score or assist any time - Yes