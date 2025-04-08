Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11th 2025

Al-Ettifaq will host Al-Hilal at the EGO Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League campaign. The hosts will be hopeful to return to winning ways and get a result against one of the league’s top sides.

Ad

Al-Ettifaq dropped to eighth place after sharing the points in their 1-1 draw against Al-Qadsiah last weekend and are now 18 points off Champions League Elite qualification. The hosts have only picked up 10 wins in 26 league games this season and can only hope to pick up enough points in the final weeks of the season to maintain a top-half finish.

Al-Hilal, on the other hand, will be looking to return to winning ways to remain as strong title contenders following their 3-1 defeat to Al-Nassr last time out. The defending champions have now fallen five points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad and will be desperate to get a win this weekend to keep the pressure on with just eight games left to play.

Ad

Trending

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 55 previous occasions going into Friday's game. Al-Ettifaq won only three of those meetings, and 11 have ended in draws, while Al-Hilal have won the remaining 41.

The hosts' last win in this fixture came in the 2017-18 season and they have failed to register any goals in seven of their last 10 meetings with Al-Hilal.

The visitors have an outstanding goalscoring record in recent editions of this fixture with 14 goals scored across the last five.

Al-Hilal won the first leg of this fixture 3-1 in November 2024 to register a 16th consecutive unbeaten outing against Faris Ad-Dahna.

Al-Ettifaq have only scored 33 goals in the league all season and have conceded 37 across that period.

Al-Za'eem have the best offensive record in the Saudi Pro League with 73 goals scored after 26 matches played.

Ad

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Hilal Prediction

Al-Ettifaq will be the underdogs when they host Jorge Jesus’ side and will need to produce something special to get all three points.

The Blue Waves are comfortable favorites going into the weekend and will only need to avoid complacency to get the job done. They have won their last two games on the road and should add a third here.

Prediction: Al-Ettifaq 0-2 Al-Hilal

Ad

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight games have featured fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in just one of their last seven matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More