Al Ettifaq vs Al Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11th 2025 

Al Ettifaq and Al Hilal will battle for three points in a Saudi Pro League matchday 27 fixture on Friday (April 11th). The game will be played at the Al Ettifaq Club Stadium.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Al Qadisiyah last weekend. They went behind to Mohammed Abu Al Shamat's 45th-minute strike while Georginio Wijnaldum equalized three minutes past the hour-mark.

Al Hilal, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Al Nassr. They went into the break trailing to Ali Al Hassan's goal in first half injury time while Cristiano Ronaldo made it 2-0 two minutes into the second half. Ali Al Bulayhi halved the deficit in the 62nd minute beforee Ronaldo completed his brace from the spot in the 88th minute.

The loss ended their 12-game unbeaten run against their rivals and left them in second spot in the standings, having garnered 57 points from 26 games. Al Ettifaq are eighth on 36 points.

Al Ettifaq vs Al Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Hilal have 40 wins from 54 head-to-head games. Al Ettifaq were victorious four times while 11 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when Hilal claimed a 3-1 home win in the reverse fixture.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of Ettifaq's last seven games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Four of Hilal's last five competitive games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Ettifaq have won just one of their last six games (three losses).

Hilal have the best away attacking record in the league, having scored 30 goals in 13 games on their travels.

Al Ettifaq vs Al Hilal Prediction

Al Ettifaq have lost the last two games they have played at home and have won just one of the last five they have played in front of their fans.

Al Hilal's title hopes took a hit following their Riyadh derby loss. That was their first defeat in the fixture in regulation time since 2021 and left them five points behind leaders Al Ittihad with eight games to go.

We are backing the visitors to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Al Ettifaq 0-2 Al Hilal

Al Ettifaq vs Al Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

