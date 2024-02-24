Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2024 

Al-Ettifaq entertain leaders Al-Hilal at the Abdullah Al Dabil Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Monday (February 26).

The hosts resumed their campaign following the winter break with a 2-0 win at Al Khaleej, thanks to second-half goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Demarai Gray. It was their first league win since October, keeping their sixth clean sheet.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, continued their unbeaten league run with a 3-1 home win over Al Raed last week. Aleksandar Mitrovic bagged a first-half brace before Kalidou Koulibaly scored in the second half.

Their winning run continued in the AFC Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Thursday, with a 3-1 triumph over Sepahan. Goals from Salem Aldawsari, Rúben Neves and Mitrovic helped them register a comeback win.

They have had 3-1 wins in ll three competitive games in 2024 and have a seven-point lead over second-placed Al Nassr (49) in the league after 20 games.

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 51 times across competitions thus far. Al-Hilal lead 37-4.

Al-Hilal are unbeaten in 14 meetings with l-Ettifaq, keeping five straight clean sheets.

Al Ettifaq are winless in five home games in the Saudi Pro League, losing twice.

Al-Hilal are on a 13-game winning run in the league, keeping 10 clean sheets.

Al-Ettifaq have won four of their last five away meetings with Al-Hilal, keeping four clean sheets and scoring nine goals.

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Hilal Prediction

Al-Ettofaq returned to winning ways after eight games. Their last two league wins have come on their travels, with their last home win coming against Al Tai in September.

Manager Steven Gerrard welcomed back 2023 AFCON winner Seko Fofana. The midfielder has joined on loan from Al-Nassr and should be an ideal replacement for Jordan Henderson, who left to join Ajax.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, are on a 23-game winning streak across competitions, keeping 17 clean sheets. They are strong favourites, going unbeaten against Al-Ettifaq since 2008 and have scored at least twice in seven of their last eight games in the fixture.

Manager Jorge Jesus is expected to play an unchanged starting XI as he looks to extend their winning run across competitions to 24 games. Considering the current form of both teams and the visitors' dominance in recent games in the fixture, expect them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al-Ettifaq 1-3 Al-Hilal

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandar Mitrovic to score or assist any time - Yes