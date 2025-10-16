Al Ettifaq vs Al Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

Al Ettifaq and Al Hilal will battle for three points in a Saudi Professional League matchday five clash on Saturday (October 18th). The game will be played at Abdullah Al Dabil Stadium.
The home side have not been in action since claiming maximum points with a 3-1 comeback away win over Damac three weeks ago. They went behind to Valentin Vada's 38th-minute strike, but Khalid Al Ghannam equalized just two minutes later. The 24-year-old put the visitors ahead in the 57th minute while Georginio Wijnaldum made sure of the result eight minutes later.
Al Hilal, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-2 away win over Nasaf Qarshi in the AFC Champions League. They were 2-1 up at the break, with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Theo Hernandez scoring either side of Sardorbek Bakhromov's 27th-minute strike. Javokhir Sidikov equalized for the hosts just past the hour mark, but Marcos Leonardo scored the match-winner in the 79th minute.
The Blue Wave will shift their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them claim a 3-1 home win over Al Okhdood.
The win left them in sixth spot in the standings, having garnered eight points from four games. Ettifaq are eighth with seven points to their name.
Al Ettifaq vs Al Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Al Hilal have 44 wins from the last 64 head-to-head games. Al Ettifaq were victorious seven times, while 13 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- One of those draws came in their most recent clash in April 2025 when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate.
- Four of Ettifaq's five competitive games this season have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.
- Al Hilal have scored at least two goals in six of seven games played across competitions this season.
- Hilal have made a seven-game unbeaten start to the season (five wins).
Al Ettifaq vs Al Hilal Prediction
Al Ettifaq started the season with a win at home to Al Kholood, but failed to win any of the subsequent three games. They got back to winning ways last time out.
Al Hilal find themselves four points off city rivals Al Nassr after just four games. Simone Inzaghi's side cannot afford any more slip-ups and will seek maximum points here.
We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Al Ettifaq 1-3 Al Hilal
Al Ettifaq vs Al Hilal Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Al Hilal to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Hilal to score over 1.5 goals