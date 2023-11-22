Al Ettifaq vs Al Ittihad Prediction and Betting Tips | November 24th 2023

Al Ettifaq will entertain Al Ittihad at the Abdullah Al Dabil Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three league outings, though two games have ended in draws. In their previous outing, they were held to a goalless draw by Al Fayha. It was their second consecutive goalless draw in the league and they'll look to return to goalscoring ways in this match.

The visitors returned to winning ways after five games in the league last time around as Karim Benzema's hat-trick helped them to a 4-2 home win over Abha. The win helped them climb to fifth place in the league standings. They have 24 points to their name and lead the hosts by two points and two places in the league table.

Al Ettifaq vs Al Ittihad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 56 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 34 wins against their Western rivals. The hosts have 11 wins in this fixture and 11 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the hosts, recording three wins. They kept clean sheets in their league meetings last season, including a 3-0 away win in February.

Al Ettifaq have just one win in their last seven games in all competitions, with that win coming in their away meeting against Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League last month.

Al Ittihad are winless in their last three away games in the league, failing to score twice in that period.

The visitors have won three of their last four away meetings against the hosts, scoring eight goals while conceding just four times in that period.

Al Ettifaq vs Al Ittihad Prediction

Faris Ad-Dahna have suffered just one defeat at home across all competitions this season. They have failed to score just once in seven home games this term and are likely to find the back of the net in this match. They are winless in their last four meetings against the visitors, scoring just three goals while conceding nine times.

The Tigers registered their first league win since September earlier this month and will look to build on that form in this match. Interestingly, they are winless in their last three away games, scoring just once in that period.

After sacking Nuno Espírito Santo, they returned to winning ways under interim manager Hassan Khalifa. They have appointed former River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo as the full-time manager. The Argentine will not have N’Golo Kanté on account of a muscle injury in his debut game.

Considering the visitors' advantage in the head-to-head record and better squad quality, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Al Ettifaq 1-2 Al Ittihad

Al Ettifaq vs Al Ittihad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Ittihad to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score or assist any time - Yes