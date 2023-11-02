Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Raed Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023

Al-Ettifaq host bottom side Al-Raed at the Abdullah Al Dabil Stadium on Saturday in the Saudi Pro League, looking to recover from their cup loss.

Steven Gerrard's side lost 1-0 to Al-Nassr in the round of 16 of the King's Cup of Champions on Tuesday, with both sides being reduced to 10 men in normal time.

In the added minutes, Sadio Mane struck the winner, sending the Knights of Najd through, and the Knights of Ad-Dahna packing.

On the league front, Al-Ettifaq are coming off the back of a pulsating 3-2 comeback win over Al-Wehda last weekend. Georginio Wijnaldum put the visitors in front after 18 minutes, but Craig Goodwin struck a goal in each half to put Al-Wehda 2-1 up.

In the 81st minute, Wijnaldum scored again to restore parity before Demarai Gray netted the winner in the eighth minute of stoppage time as the Dammam outfit returned to winning ways after three games.

With 20 points from 11 games, Al-Ettifaq are down in seventh position in the league table. They are still doing much better than Al-Raed, who are languishing at the foot of the table.

Igor Jovićević's side have won just once all season and have collected a mere five points. Their last two top-flight matches have resulted in defeats too, with Al-Hazm beating them 4-3 before another 2-1 loss at the hands of Al-Fateh.

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Raed Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 previous clashes between the sides, with Al-Ettifaq winning 17 times over Al-Raed and losing on six occasions.

In each of the last two clashes between Al-Ettifaq and Al-Raed, the side playing away from home won.

Al-Raed have won just once from their last seven games against Al-Ettifaq.

Al-Ettifaq have failed to score in two of their last three games in all competitions and in three of their last five.

Al-Raed are winless in their last eight games in all competitions.

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Raed Prediction

Al-Ettifaq are a good side on paper with some quality attacking options such as Moussa Dembele, Demarai Gray and Georginio Wijnaldum. Al-Raed have caused them a lot of trouble in recent times, but their form this season has been atrocious.

Sitting last on the table, and winless in their last seven top-flight matches, Raed Al Tahadi do not seem to be in a position to upset Al-Ettifaq at the moment. The home side should prevail.

Prediction: Al-Ettifaq 3-1 Al-Raed

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Raed Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ettifaq to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes