Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Shabab prediction, preview, team news and more | Saudi Professional League 2023-24 

Al-Ettifaq host Al-Shabab at the Prince Mohamed Bin Fahd Stadium on Thursday in the penultimate round of the Saudi Pro League. The hosts are sixth with 45 points from 32 matches.

They drew 1-1 with Al-Okhdood last time out. They fell behind early after the restart after Karl Toko Ekambi had squandered a first-half spot-kick before Majed Dawran came off the bench to score a late leveler for Steven Gerrard's men.

Al-Shabab, meanwhile, haven't fared any better, as they are ninth in the table with 41 points. They lost 1-0 to Al-Taawoun in their last game, managing just one shot on target.

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Shabab Head-to-Head

There have been 52 meetings between Al-Ettifaq and Al-Shabab. The hosts have won seven times and lost 23.

They last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season which ended goalless with a combined three red cards brandished to both teams.

Al-Ettifaq Form Guide in Saudi Pro League: D-W-L-D-D

Al-Shabab Form Guide in Saudi Pro League: L-L-W-W-W

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Shabab Team News

Al-Ettifaq

Former Olympique Lyonnais man Moussa Dembele lasted just 10 minutes against Al-Okhdood before coming off injured and is expected to miss this game. Demarai Gray and Robin Quaison are also injured and will not play.

Mohammed Yousef received a red card last time out and is suspended for this one.

Injured: Moussa Dembele, Demarai Gray, Robin Quaison

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mohammed Yousef

Al-Shabab

The visitors will be without Hattan Bahebri and Seung-gyu Kim this weekend due to injuries.

Injured: Hattan Bahebri, Seung-gyu Kim

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Shabab Predicted XIs

Al-Ettifaq (4-3-3): Paulo Victor; Radhi Al-Oteibi, Jack Hendry, Abdullah Madu, Abdullah Khateeb; Seko Fofana, Alvaro Medran, Georginio Wijnaldum; Karl Toko Ekambi, Haroune Camara, Thamer Al Khaibri

Al-Shabab (3-4-2-1): Mustafa Malaika; Romain Saiss, Iago Santos, Nader Abdullah Al Sharari; Hamad Al Yami, Musab Fahd Aljuwayr, Gustavo Cuellar, Moteb Al-Harbi; Husain Al-Monassar, Yannick Carrasco; Habib Diallo

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Shabab Betting Tips

Al-Ettifaq are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last six games. They have lost just one of their last six home games.

Al-Shabab, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back losses after going undefeated in five games. They have, however, lost just one of their last six away matches and should pick up a point.

Prediction: Al-Ettifaq 1-1 Al-Shabab