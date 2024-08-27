Al Ettifaq vs Okhdood Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2024

Al Ettifaq and Okhdood will battle for three points in a Saudi Pro League matchday two fixture on Wednesday. The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away win over Al Shabab in their season opener over the weekend.

Moussa Dembele's 74th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Okhdood, meanwhile, suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to defending champions Al Hilal. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a brace while Sergej Milinkovic Savic also found the back of the net.

The loss left them at the foot of the standings with zero points while Ettifaq are fourth with three points.

Al Ettifaq vs Okhdood Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Okhdood claimed a 1-0 home win and drew 1-1 away in both games last season.

Four of Ettifaq's last five league games have produced less than three goals.

Okhdood have won just one of their last six league games (three draws).

Five of Ettifaq's last seven league games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Fifteen of Okhdood's last 16 league games have produced over 1.5 goals.

Six of Ettifaq's last eight league games have been goalless at the break.

Al Ettifaq vs Okhdood Prediction

Al Ettifaq started their campaign with a hard-fought victory on the opening day. The Commandos were outplayed for most of the game but did enough to claim maximum points and will be expected to build on this. Steven Gerrard's side are the favorites here but did not win any of the two head-to-head games last season.

Okhdood secured qualification to the Saudi Pro League for the first time in their history last season. They retained their spot in the top flight by the skin of their teeth, with their final-day victory over Al Taee seeing them climb out of the bottom three into 15th spot with a one-point cushion from the relegation zone.

Ettifaq's league games tend to be tight affairs while Okhdood tend to come alive in the second half. We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Al Ettifaq 1-0 Okhdood

Al Ettifaq vs Okhdood Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ettifaq to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

