Al-Fahya vs Al-Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29th 2023

Al-Fahya will host Al-Hilal at the Al Majma'ah Sports City on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Saudi Professional League campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the league of late and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the pile. They were beaten 3-0 by Al-Khaleej last time out and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match.

Al-Fayha sit 11th in the league table with 19 points from 18 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Al-Hilal, on the other hand, have enjoyed a brilliant league campaign and are going full steam ahead in pursuit of the Pro League title. They carried out a 7-0 demolition of Abha last weekend with five different players getting on the scoresheet including former Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who scored a brilliant hat-trick.

The visitors sit atop the league standings with 50 points from 18 matches and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this Friday.

Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 meetings between Al-Fayha and Al-Hilal. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won double that tally.

There have been four draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The visitors have lost just one of their last nine league games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

Al-Hilal have the best defensive record in the Saudi Pro League this season with a goal concession tally of just nine.

Al-Fayha have picked up just seven points on home turf in the league this season, the joint-fewest in the competition so far.

Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Prediction

Al-Fayha are on a three-game losing streak and have now lost four of their last five games across all competitions. They have won just one of their last seven home matches and could struggle here.

Al-Hilal are on a brilliant 19-game winning streak and are the only side in the Saudi Arabian top flight this season yet to taste defeat. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors win this one.

Prediction: Al-Fayha 0-2 Al-Hilal

Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the last nine matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last eight matchups)