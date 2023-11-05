Al-Faisaly vs Al Sadd Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th November 2023

Al-Faisaly host Al Sadd at the Amman International Stadium in Amman on Monday for matchday four of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League, looking to get a point on the board.

With three defeats from three games in the competition so far, Al-Faisaly are languishing at the bottom of Group B without a point and staring at a first-round exit.

In their opening game, the Jordanian team were beaten 1-0 at the death by Uzbekistan's Nasaf, followed by an identical loss to UAE's Sharjah. On matchday three, the Blue Eagles were battered 6-0 by Al Sadd, led by a sensational hat-trick from Baghdad Bounedjah.

However, since that loss, Ahmad Hayel's side have won both their league clashes, beating Al Ahli 1-0 and then a 4-0 drubbing of Al-Jalil as Al-Faisaly have gathered some momentum under their belt.

On the other hand, Al Sadd are in third position in their Champions League group with four points, two worse off than Nasaf and three behind leaders, Sharjah.

Their progression hopes are currently in danger but not fully over yet. A win here can boost the Qatari side's position to reach the knockout stages.

Al-Faisaly vs Al Sadd Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Al-Faisaly and Al Sadd meet for only the second time in history.

Their first meeting ended in a 6-0 thumping of Al-Faisaly by Al Sadd in October 2023.

Al Sadd have won their last three games in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and conceding none.

Al-Faisaly are the only side who haven't scored a goal in the Champions League group stages besides India's Mumbai City.

Al-Faisaly have won their last two games, keeping a clean sheet in both matches.

Al Sadd have kept two clean sheets in three Champions League fixtures.

Al-Faisaly vs Al Sadd Prediction

Al-Faisaly have been the worst side in the group, and Al Sadd, having thrashed them 6-0 in their last encounter, will be confident of their chances of a repeat in this match.

However, expect the Jordanian side to put up more resistance at home. We're making a bold bet by expecting the clash to end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Al-Faisaly 2-2 Al Sadd

Al-Faisaly vs Al Sadd Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes