Al-Faisaly vs Sharjah Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th December 2023 

Sharjah visit the Amman International Stadium on Monday to face Al-Faisaly in their last group fixture of the AFC Champions League. With eight points from five games, Sharjah are in second place in Group B with their progression to the round of 16 not assured yet.

Uzbekistan's Nasaf have accrued two points more than Sharjah and must drop points against Al-Sadd in the other fixture tomorrow for the Kings to stand a chance of leapfrogging them into first place.

However, Sharjah's form isn't the best right now, with the side failing to win any of their last five games in all competitions, drawing thrice and losing twice.

What holds them in good stead is that Al-Faisaly have already been knocked out of the Champions League after losing four times in five games. With just three points accrued, the Blue Eagles are at the bottom of Group B and don't stand a chance of reaching the last-16.

Ahmad Hayel's side, though, would still want to bow out of the competition on a positive note and come into the clash on the back of consecutive league wins. The Jordanian side beat Al Safa 2-0 at home before another 2-1 home win over Al-Qaisumah just days later.

Al-Faisaly vs Sharjah Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second meeting between the sides

Sharjah beat Al-Faisaly 1-0 in their first encounter on 2nd October 2023

Al-Faisaly have won three of their last five games in all competitions

Sharjah have failed to win any of their last five games in all competitions, conceding eight goals in the process

Al-Faisaly and Sharjah have scored just three goals in the Champions League so far - only Mumbai City (0) and Istiklol (2) have scored fewer

Al-Faisaly vs Sharjah Prediction

Al-Faisaly have already been knocked out of the race to reach the last-16 but Sharjah are still in the running, although they've struggled in recent weeks. Expect both teams to go all out with the match eventually ending in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Al-Faisaly 2-2 Sharjah

Al-Faisaly vs Sharjah Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes