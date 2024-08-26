Al-Fateh vs Al-Ahli Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th August 2024 

Al-Ahli visit the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium on Tuesday for their second game of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League season. The Royals are looking to make it two wins from two, having begun their campaign on a positive note.

In their opening game last weekend, Matthias Jaissle's side overcame the promoted Al-Orobah, 2-0 at home. Abdulkarim Darisi broke the deadlock for them in the 32nd minute before Roberto Firmino doubled their advantage with only 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

They sit in third position of the league table with three points, behind only defending champions Al-Ahli and Al-Qadisiyah.

On the other hand, Al-Fateh began their top-flight campaign with a 3-0 loss to Al-Qadisiyah on the road. Julian Quinones scored a hat-trick for the hosts as the Sons of the Palm suffered a heavy loss in their first game.

Having finished a respectable seventh in the Saudi Pro League last season, bigger things were expected from them this time around, but Al-Fateh were dealt a harsh reality check. They will be looking to pick themselves up here.

Al-Fateh vs Al-Ahli Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been 32 clashes between the sides before, Al-Ahli have won 17 times over Al-Fateh and lost only nine games
  • Al-Ahli are winless in their last two clashes with Al-Fateh and have won just once from their last five
  • Al-Ahli are unbeaten in their last five games in the Saudi Pro League, winning four
  • Al-Fateh have won just one of their last seven league games: a 2-1 win over Al-Hazem

Al-Fateh vs Al-Ahli Prediction

Al-Ahli began their season with a routine victory, but will be aiming to hit the throttle here as they aim for some early momentum in the title race. Al-Fateh have struggled in the league in their last few games and don't boast the quality like their rivals do. Nonetheless, at home, they could give the Royals a serious run for their money here. We expect Al-Ahli to prevail nonetheless.

Prediction: Al-Fateh 1-2 Al-Ahli

Al-Fateh vs Al-Ahli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ahli

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

