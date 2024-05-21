Al Fateh vs Al Hazm prediction, preview, team news and more | Saudi Pro League 2023-24 

Al Fateh and Al Hazm battle for three points in a Saudi Pro League matchday 33 fixture on Thursday (May 23). The hosts will look to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat at Al Taee last week.

They took the lead through Djaniny in the fourth minute but were pegged back by Robert Bauer eight minutes later. Ali Al Zubaidi was sent off for Al Fateh right at the start of the second half, and Al Taee capitalized, with Bernard Mensah scoring a brace to inspire the win.

Al Hazm, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Al Riyadh. Bruno Viana's own goal put Riyadh ahead five minutes into the second half before Paulo Ricardo restored parity deep into injury time.

The draw left Al Hazm at the foot of the points table, having garnered 21 points from 32 games, while Al Fateh are eighth with 42 points.

Al Fateh vs Al Hazm Head-to-Head

Both sides have six wins apiece in their last 13 head-to-head games. Their most recent clash in December saw Al Hazm claim a 2-0 home win.

Al Fateh form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Al Hazm form guide: D-L-D-W-L

Al Fateh vs Al Hazm Team News

Al Fateh

Mourad Batna, Jason Denayer and Saeed Al-Basisi are unavailable due to fitness issues. Ali Al-Zubaidi is suspended for the double booking received against Al Taee.

Injuries: Mourad Batna, Jason Denayer, Saeed Al-Basisi

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Ali Al-Zubaidi

Al Hazm

Vina, Rayan Al-Mousa, Mohammed Abusabaan and Aymen Dahmen are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Vina, Rayan Al-Mousa, Mohammed Abusabaan, Aymen Dahmen

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Al Fateh vs Al Hazm Predicted XIs

Al Fateh (4-3-1-2): Jacob Rinne (GK); Salem Al Najdi, Marwane Saadane, Qassem Lajami, Fahad Al Harbi; Mohammed Al Fuhaid, Mukhtar Ali, Sofiane Bendebka; Lucas Zearayan; Cristian Tello, Djaniny

Al Hazm (4-3-3): Aymen Dahmen (GK); Majed Qasheesh, Bruno Viana, Paulo Ricardo, Talal Al Absi; Toze, Ahmed Al Juwaid, Junior Moreno; Faiz Selemani, Mohamed Badamosi, Mohamed Al Thani

Al Fateh vs Al Hazm Prediction

Al Fateh have secured mid-table status in the standings and have little to play for in their final two games.

Al Hazm, for their part, have been relegated and will ply their trade in the Saudi First Division League next term after just one season in the top flight.

Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Al Fateh 3-0 Al Hazm