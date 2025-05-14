Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | May 16th 2025

Al-Fateh will host Al-Hilal at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2024-25 Saudi Professional League campaign. The home side have improved significantly over the past few months and will be keen to confirm safety in the final weeks of the season.
They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to relegation battlers Al-Wehda in their last match, falling behind after just eight minutes and failing to find a way back into the contest despite a dominant second-half display. Al-Fateh, who have now dropped down to 13th in the table, are only three points above the drop zone and will be desperate to pick up a result here.
Al-Hilal, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season with the league title now seemingly out of reach with three games left to play. They coasted to a 4-0 home victory over 10-man Al-Orobah on Monday featuring goals from three different players including Kaio Cesar, who came off the bench to net a late brace.
The visitors sit second in the table with 68 points and will relinquish their title should league leaders Al-Ittihad pick up maximum points at the weekend.
Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 38 meetings between Al-Fateh and Al-Hilal. The home side have won just six of those games while the visitors have won 29 times, with their other three matchups ending in draws.
- The Blue Waves carried out a 9-0 hiding when the two teams faced off earlier in the season.
- The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.
- Al-Hilal are the highest-scoring side in the Saudi Arabian top flight this term with a goal tally of 88.
Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal Prediction
Al Namothji's latest result ended a six-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, struggled for results in this fixture historically and could struggle this weekend.
Al-Hilal have won three of their last four games and will head into the weekend clash on a high. They are the stronger side ahead of their trip to Al-Ahsa and should win this one.
Prediction: Al-Fateh 1-3 Al-Hilal
Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of the hosts' last 10 matches)