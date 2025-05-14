Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | May 16th 2025

Al-Fateh will host Al-Hilal at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2024-25 Saudi Professional League campaign. The home side have improved significantly over the past few months and will be keen to confirm safety in the final weeks of the season.

Ad

They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to relegation battlers Al-Wehda in their last match, falling behind after just eight minutes and failing to find a way back into the contest despite a dominant second-half display. Al-Fateh, who have now dropped down to 13th in the table, are only three points above the drop zone and will be desperate to pick up a result here.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season with the league title now seemingly out of reach with three games left to play. They coasted to a 4-0 home victory over 10-man Al-Orobah on Monday featuring goals from three different players including Kaio Cesar, who came off the bench to net a late brace.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit second in the table with 68 points and will relinquish their title should league leaders Al-Ittihad pick up maximum points at the weekend.

Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 38 meetings between Al-Fateh and Al-Hilal. The home side have won just six of those games while the visitors have won 29 times, with their other three matchups ending in draws.

The Blue Waves carried out a 9-0 hiding when the two teams faced off earlier in the season.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.

Al-Hilal are the highest-scoring side in the Saudi Arabian top flight this term with a goal tally of 88.

Ad

Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal Prediction

Al Namothji's latest result ended a six-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, struggled for results in this fixture historically and could struggle this weekend.

Al-Hilal have won three of their last four games and will head into the weekend clash on a high. They are the stronger side ahead of their trip to Al-Ahsa and should win this one.

Ad

Prediction: Al-Fateh 1-3 Al-Hilal

Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of the hosts' last 10 matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More