Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3rd 2023

Al-Fateh will host Al-Hilal at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Saudi Professional League campaign.

The home side endured a slow start to their season but have found good form of late and are now pushing for the continental spots in the table. They beat Al-Raed 2-1 in their last match, with Tawfiq Buhumaid and former Barcelona man Cristian Tello getting on the scoresheet in the first half before their opponents scored a consolation goal midway through the second.

Al-Fateh sit fourth in the league table with 23 points from 11 games. They are six points behind their weekend opponents at the top of the pile and will be looking to reduce that gap on Friday.

Al-Hilal have performed brilliantly in the Saudi Pro League this season and will fancy themselves early title favorites. They beat Al-Ahli 3-1 in their last league outing via first-half strikes from Serbian duo Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic before Roger Ibanez scored a second-half own goal to hand the Blue Waves all three points.

Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 35 meetings between Al-Fateh and Al-Hilal. The hosts have won just six of those games while the visitors have won 26 times. There have been just three draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won three of their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture and their last 13 across all competitions.

Al-Hilal have the best defensive record in the Saudi Pro League this season with a goal concession tally of eight.

Al-Fateh are the third-highest-scoring side in the league this season with a goal tally of 28.

Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal Prediction

Al-Fateh's latest result ended a five-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have won four of their last five home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, are on a brilliant eight-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 16 games across all competitions. They are undefeated on the road this season and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Al-Fateh 1-2 Al-Hilal

Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)