Al Fateh vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2023

Al Fateh welcome Al Nassr to the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (August 25).

The hosts have had an unbeaten start to their league campaign. After a 1-1 draw against Al Taawoun in the campaign opener, Al Fateh won 3-1 at Al Akhdoud last week, with Cristian Tello bagging a brace. They're fifth in the standings,

Al Nassr, meanwhile, have lost their opening two league games and are languishing in 15th place in the league table. After a 2-1 defeat in their campaign opener at Al Ettifaq, they lost 2-0 at home to Taawoun last week.

They returned to winning ways in their AFC Champions League playoff against Shabab Al-Ahli with a 4-2 win on Tuesday. Marcelo Brozović and Talisca scored within two minutes in injury time as Alamy booked their place in the group stage of the competition.

Al Fateh vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 31 times across competitions since 2009, with Al Nassr leading 18-4.

Al-Alami are unbeaten in five meetings against Fateh, winning 3-0 in their last league meeting in May.

Al Fateh have one win in their last 14 meetings against Al-Nassr, with that win coming in an away game in 2020, while their last home win came in 2016.

Four of their last six meetings at Al Fateh have ended in draws, and five games in that period have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Al Fateh vs Al Nassr Prediction

Al Fateh have got their season off to a solid start, with a win and a draw from two games, but have not kept a clean sheet. They were held to a draw in their first home game of the season.

That might be easier said than done, as they have struggled at home against Al-Nassr, with just two wins across competitions and the last one coming in 2016.

Al-Alami, meanwhile, have suffered just two defeats in their last nine competitive games, with both coming in the Saudi Pro League. They have a solid record against Fateh but have won only twice in their last six away games.

They will play their second game in three days, so fatigue could be a factor, while Salven Bilic's men head into the match with a week's rest. Considering the same, expect a draw.

Prediction: Al Fateh 1-1 Al-Nassr

Al Fateh vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes