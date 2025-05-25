Al Fateh vs Al-Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | May 26th 2025

Al Fateh and Al-Nassr bring their 2024-25 Saudi Professional League campaign to an end when they lock horns at the Al Fateh Club Stadium on Monday. Having failed to win the last eight meetings between the two teams, Jose Manuel Gomes’ men will head into the season finale looking to get one over the hosts and close out the campaign on a high.

Moroccan midfielder Mourad Batna grabbed the headlines for Al Fateh as he netted in the second half to hand them a narrow 1-0 victory over Damac on Thursday.

Before that, Gomes’ side saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end courtesy of a 1-0 defeat against Al-Wehda on May 10, six days before losing 4-3 against Al-Hilal on home turf.

Al Fateh have picked up 36 points from their 33 Professional League matches so far to sit 12th in the standings, just five points above the relegation zone heading into the season finale.

Meanwhile, goals from Jhon Duran and Cristiano Ronaldo fired Al-Nassr to a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Al-Khaleej at the Al-Awwal Park on Wednesday.

Stefano Pioli’s men have now picked up two wins and one draw from their most recent three matches, having lost the previous two games preceding this run, including a 3-2 defeat against Kawasaki Frontale in the AFC Champions League semi-final.

Al-Nassr have failed to secure a Champions League spot in what has been a forgettable campaign as they sit fourth in the table with 67 points from 33 games, five points off second-placed Al-Hilal.

Al Fateh vs Al-Nassr Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 31 meetings between the sides, Al-Nassr boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Al Fateh have picked up just three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Al Fateh are on a four-game losing streak against Pioli's men and have failed to win their last eight meetings since a 2-1 victory in October 2020.

Al-Nassr are unbeaten in five of their last six away matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw since the start of March.

Al Fateh vs Al-Nassr Prediction

It has been an underwhelming campaign for both Al Fateh and Al-Nassr, who will be looking to close out the season on a positive note.

While they will both be playing for pride here, Pioli’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done, and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Al Fateh 1-3 Al-Nassr

Al Fateh vs Al-Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2: First to score - Al-Nassr (The visitors have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games against Al Fateh)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in the last six meetings between the two teams)

