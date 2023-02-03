Al Fateh vs Al Nassr: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League match in India, USA and UK

The Saudi Pro League is back in action with another round of fixtures this week as Al Fateh lock horns with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr side in an important clash at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium on Friday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Al Fateh vs Al Nassr Preview

Al Fateh are currently in sixth place in the Saudi Pro League standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The home side defeated Al Wehda by a 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional league form under Rudi Garcia. The league leaders slumped to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Al Ittihad in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Al Fateh vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr were on an unbeaten streak of 13 matches in all competitions before they slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Al Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup last week.

Al Nassr have an impressive record against Al Fateh and have won 15 out of the 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Al Fateh's three victories.

Al Nassr have been the most prolific team in the Saudi Pro League this season and have scored a total of 28 goals in their 14 league games so far this season.

Al Fateh are one of only two teams in the Saudi Pro League that are yet to play out a draw in the competition so far - they have won seven and lost seven of their 14 league games so far this season.

Al Nassr are unbeaten in their last 12 matches in the Saudi Pro League, with their previous defeat in the competition coming at the hands of Al Taawoun by a 1-0 margin.

At what time does the match between Al Fateh and Al Nassr kick off?

India: 3rd February 2023, at 8:30 PM

USA: 3rd February 2023, at 11 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 10 AM (Central Standard Time), 8 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 3rd February 2023, at 4 PM

How to watch live streaming of Al Fateh vs Al Nassr?

India: Shahid-MBC

USA: Shahid-MBC

UK: Shahid-MBC

