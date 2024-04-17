Al Fateh vs Al Raed Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18th 2024 

Al Fateh welcome Al Raed to the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium for a Saudi Professional League matchday 28 fixture on Thursday (April 18th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Abha last week. Grzegorz Krychowiak scored a brace for Abha, with his goals coming either side of Christian Tello's 54th-minute strike to guide his side to victory.

Al Raed, meanwhile, claimed all three points with a routine 2-0 home win over Al Hazem. Julio Tavares was the star of the show as he scored a brace to inspire the win.

The win left them in 13th spot in the table, having garnered 30 points from 27 games. Al Fateh are seventh with 37 points to their name.

Al Fateh vs Al Raed Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 30th meeting between the two sides. Al Fateh have 14 wins to their name, Al Raed were victorious on seven occasions while eight games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2023 when Al Fateh claimed a 2-1 away win.

Seven of Al Fateh's last eight league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Al Raed's last five away games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Al Fateh have won just one of their last 10 home games across competitions (six losses).

Four of Al Fateh's last five games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Al Fateh vs Al Raed Prediction

Al Fateh have been better on their travels than they have been at home this season. However, they finally got back to winning ways in front of their fans last time out, bringing an end to their five-month winless run at home across all competitions.

Al Raed, for their part, opened up a sizable gap between themselves and the relegation zone with the victory over Al Hazem. The Buraidah outfit now have a six-point buffer over the bottom three with seven games to go.

Al Fateh have the better historical record in this fixture. We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Al Fateh 2-1 Al Raed

Al Fateh vs Al Raed Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Fateh to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

