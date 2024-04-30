Al Fateh vs Al Riyadh Prediction and Betting Tips | May 2, 2024 

Al Fateh welcome Al Riyadh to Al Mubarraz for a Saudi Pro League matchday 30 fixture on Thursday (May 2).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 defeat at runaway leaders Al Hilal last week. They took the lead courtesy of Lucas Zelarayan's 57th-minute strike, but the Blue Wave drew level practically straight from kickoff through Michael. Ruben Neves put Hilal ahead from the spot in the 74th minute while Ali Al Bulayhi made sure of the result in the 15th minute of stoppage time.

Al Riyadh, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Al Ahli. Birama Toure and Andulhadi Al Harajin scored in either half, with their goals coming either side of Franck Kessie to guide their side to victory.

The victory saw Odair Hellmann's side climb to 14th place in the points table, having garnered 28 points from 29 games. Al Fateh, meanwhile, are seventh with 40 points.

Al Fateh vs Al Riyadh Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in November.

Nine of Al Fateh's last 10 league games have had goals at both ends. .

Four of Al Fateh's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Al Riyadh's last five games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Four of Al Fateh's last five league games have had more goals scored in the second half than the frist.

Al Fateh vs Al Riyadh Prediction

Six of Al Fateh's last seven games have produced at least three goals, highlighting their penchant to be involved in highly entertaining fixtures. They have won their last two games, having gone winless in nine, losing six.

Al Riyadh, meanwhile, boosted their survival hopes with their surprise victory over Al Ahli last time out. The win ended their six-game winless run, losing four, as they steered themselves out of the relegation zone. Four of their last five away games have produced less than three goals - in contrast to their hosts' more expansive style.

Expect Al Fateh to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Al Fateh 2-1 Al Riyadh

Al Fateh vs Al Riyadh Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Fateh to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half