Al Fateh vs Al Shabab Prediction and Betting Tips | May 1, 2025

Al Fateh and Al Shabab battle for three points in a Saudi Pro League matchday 30 clash on Thursday at the Al Fateh club stadium.

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw at Al Riyadh last week. They went behind to Teze's 20th-minute strike but drew level in first-half injury time through Amine Sbai. Fateh went behind once more four minutes into the second half when Faiz Selemeni broke the deadlock, but Sofiane Bendebka equalised to ensure the spoils were shared.

Al Shabab, meanwhile, played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Al Hilal. They took an early lead through Daniel Podence in the seventh minute, but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic equalised just past the half-hour mark. Salem Al Dawsari put the Blue Wave ahead in the opening seconds of the second half before Mohammed Al Shwirekh drew the game level midway through the second half.

The stalemate left them in sixth spot in the standings, with 51 points from 29 games, while Fateh are 13th with 30 points.

Al Fateh vs Al Shabab Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Shabab have 13 wins from their last 33 head-to-head games with Al Shabab, losing eight.

Their most recent clash in December saw the two sides cancel each other in a 2-2 draw.

Six of their last seven head-to-head games have seen both sides score, while five games ended in a share of the spoils.

Seven of Fateh's last eight league games have had goals at both ends.

Shabab are unbeaten in nine league games, winning five.

Al Fateh vs Al Shabab Prediction

Al Fateh aren't entirely safe from relegation. They sit just three points above the drop zone with seven games left. However, they have been in fine form, going unbeaten in five league games.

Al Shabab, meanwhile, are on an even longer run of unbeaten games and will be full of confidence, having performed creditably in their draw with the defending champions.

Hence, expect the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Al Fateh 1-2 Al Shabab

Al Fateh vs Al Shabab Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Shabab to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

