Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7th 2025

Al-Fayha will host Al-Hilal at the Al Majma’ah Sport City on Friday in the 24th round of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League campaign. The hosts will be hoping to cause an upset by getting an unlikely result in their efforts to avoid relegation.

Al-Fayha’s 0-0 draw against Al-Wehda last weekend marked their third consecutive goalless draw in the league, taking their poor recent form to one win in seven games. The hosts started the year brightly, winning two and drawing two of their first five league games but seem to have relapsed and are merely four points above the relegation zone.

Al-Hilal’s comeback from being two goals down last time out was not enough to earn a point as Ivan Toney completed his hat-trick in the 87th minute to give Al-Ahli a deserved 3-2 win. The visitors have also struggled in recent weeks, winning just one of their last five league games, a run of form that has seen them lose their place at the top of the league table and drop six points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad.

Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 15 previous occasions going into this Friday's game. Al-Fayha have won only three of those meetings, and four have ended in draws while Al-Hilal have won the remaining eight.

The hosts have failed to get on the scoresheet in six of the last ten editions of this fixture.

The visitors have won three and drawn one of their last five games in this fixture.

Al-Hilal got all three points with a dominant 3-0 victory when the sides last met in the seventh round of this season’s league campaign.

Al-Fayha have the worst offensive record in the Saudi top division with only 16 goals scored.

The Blue Waves have by far the best offensive record in the league with 68 goals scored.

Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Prediction

Al-Burtuqali are massive underdogs going into Friday's game and will need to be at their absolute best to get a result.

The Blue Waves are a much more quality side and will only need to put behind their recent struggles to get all three points. The visitors will also receive a heavy boost from their much better attacking ability.

Prediction: Al-Fayha 0-2 Al-Hilal

Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

