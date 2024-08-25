Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2024

Al-Fayha will face Al-Nassr at the Al Majma'ah Sport City on Tuesday in the second round of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League campaign. The home side endured a difficult run of results during the off-season and have now begun the new season in similar fashion.

They were beaten 1-0 by 10-man Al-Taawoun last time out and had looked set to be headed toward a point before their opponents scored a largely deserved winner deep into additional time. Al-Fayha now sit 12th in the league table with zero points and will be looking to pick up their first win of the new season this week.

After suffering a 4-1 loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup last weekend, Al-Nassr kicked off their league campaign against Al-Raed as they looked to kick start their title charge. They got off to a flyer and were rewarded for their efforts with Cristiano Ronaldo heading home the opener late in the first half before their opponents leveled the scores from the spot early in the second half.

The visitors now sit mid-table in 10th place and will look to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways on Tuesday.

Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 17 meetings between Al-Fayha and Al-Nassr. The home side have won just one of those games while the visitors have won 12 times. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last four games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 13.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Al-Nassr were the second-highest-scoring side in the Saudi top flight last season with a goal tally of 100.

Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr Prediction

Al-Fayha are on a run of back-to-back defeats in competitive action and are winless in their last five. They are, however, undefeated in their last four home league games and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Al-Nassr are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two of their last seven competitive games. They are, however, the far stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and should come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Al-Fayha 0-2 Al-Nassr

Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)

