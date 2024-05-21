Al Fayha vs Al Taawoun prediction, preview, team news and more | Saudi Pro League 2023-24

Al Fayha welcome Al Taawoun to Al Majma'ah Sports City for a Saudi Pro League round 33 fixture on Thursday (May 23). The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Damac last week.

They took the lead through Fashion Sakala's 42nd-minute penalty, but Damac were drawn level through Ramzi Solan in the 79th minute.

Al Taawoun, meanwhile, claimed all three points with a 1-0 home win over Al Shabab. Joao Pedro's 52nd-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The win left them in fourth spot, having garnered 55 points from 32 games, while Al Fayha are seventh with 43 points.

Al Fayha vs Al Taawoun Head-to-Head

Al Taawoun have six wins and two losses from the last 13 head-to-head games with Al Fayha. Their most recent clash in December saw Al Taawoun claim a 4-1 home win.

Al Fayha form guide: D-D-W-W-L

Al Taawoun form guide: W-D-L-W-D

Al Fayha vs Al Taawoun Team News

Al Fayha

Mohammed Majrashi, Malek Al-Abdulmenem, Henry Onyekuru, Saud Zidan and Anthony Nwakaeme are all injured. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: Mohammed Majrashi, Malek Al-Abdulmenem, Henry Onyekuru, Saud Zidan, Anthony Nwakaeme

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Al Taawoun

Rakan Al-Tulayhi, Mateus, Andrei Girotto, Abdulfattah Adam and Mohammed Mahzari have been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Rakan Al-Tulayhi, Mateus, Andrei Girotto, Abdulfattah Adam, Mohammed Mahzari

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Al Fayha vs Al Taawoun Predicted XIs

Al Fayha (3-4-3): Vladimir Stojkovic (GK); Hussain Al Shuwaish, Sami Al Khaibari, Mukhir Al Rashidi; Nawaf Al Harthi, Ricardo, Abdulrahman Al Safari, Mohammed Al Baqawi; Ghislain Konan, Fashion Sakala, Sultan Mandash

Al Taawoun (4-1-4-1): Mailson (GK); Ibrahim Al Shuayl, Waleed Al Ahmad, Awn Al Saluli, Abdulmalik Al Oyayari; Aschraf El Mahdioui; Abdulmalik Al Shammari, Cristian Guanca, Flavio, Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi; Joao Pedro

Al Fayha vs Al Taawoun Prediction

Al Fayha have little left to play for this season and are unbeaten in four league games. Four of their last five games have had goals at both ends.

Al Taawoun, for their part, saw their hopes for a top-three finish ended last week following Al Ahli's emphatic victory. Pericles Chamusca's side will have to settle for a place in the AFC Champions League 2 but need a win to guarantee fourth spot.

Expect the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Al Fayha 1-2 Al Taawoun