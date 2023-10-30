Al Feiha vs Al-Ittihad Prediction and Betting Tips | October 31, 2023 

Al-Ittihad visit the King Fahd International Stadium on Tuesday (October 31) to face Al Feiha in the Rouns of 16 of the King Cup of Champions.

The Nation's Club are coming off a frustrating 2-2 draw with Al-Hazm in the Saudi Pro League last week. Karim Benzema put them 1-0 up after 26 minutes, but Mohammed Al-Thani equalised after the hour mark.

Hassan Kadesh restored Al-Ittihad's lead in the 81st minute before Faiz Selemani made it 2-2 five minutes later.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side drew for the second time in a row and failed to win their fourth straight top-flight game, dropping to sixth in the points table with 21 points from 11 games.

In the last round of the cup, Al-Ittihad struggled to overcome second-tier Al-Kholood, drawing 1-1 in normal time before prevailing 7-6 on penalties.

Al Feiha, meanwhile, are sailing the same boat right now, with the side losing their last two games across competitions. The first was a heavy 4-1 loss to Al Ain in the AFC Champions League group stage before a 3-1 league defeat at home to Al-Nassr.

Having accrued seven points fewer than Al-Ittihad from 11 games, the Orange are down in eighth in the league table. On the cup front, Al Majma'ah secured a 2-1 comeback win over Al-Riyadh.

Al Feiha vs Al-Ittihad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 14 clashes between the two sides, with Al-Ittihad winning eight and losing five.

Al-Ittihad are unbeaten in five games against Al Feiha, winning four.

The two teams meet in the King Cup of Champions for the third straight season: Al Feiha won 1-0 in semifinals of the 2021-22 season before Al-Ittihad exacted revenge the next season with a 5-4 shootout win.

Al Feiha vs Al-Ittihad Prediction

The sides have fought close contests recently, especially in the cup, and the trend should again. However, given their superior quality, Al-Ittihad will likely prevail.

Prediction: Al Feiha 1-2 Al-Ittihad

Al Feiha vs Al-Ittihad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ittihad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes