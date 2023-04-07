Al Feiha vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9, 2023

Tenth-placed Al Feiha entertain second-placed Al Nassr at the King Salman Sport City Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday (April 9).

The hosts are winless in three games and are coming off a 2-0 defeat against Al Hilal. Following their second loss in three games, Al Feiha remain tenth in the standings with 24 points.

Al Nassr, meanwhile, bounced back well from their 1-0 defeat against leader Al Ittihad last month with back-to-back wins. In their previous outing, they made quick work of 15th-placed Al Adalah, as braces from Cristiano Ronaldo and Talisca helped them to a 5-0 away win. The visitors remain hot on Al Ittihad's heels, trailing them by just a point.

Al Feiha vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two central Saudi rivals have squared off 12 times across competitions since 2009, with Al Nassr leading 8-1.

The visitors won 4-0 at home in the reverse fixture in October, keeping their second straight clean sheet against Al Feiha.

Al Feiha have scored twice in four of their last six home games, losing just once.

The visitors have won three of their last four away games, scoring 12 goals and conceding once.

Al Feiha vs Al Nassr Prediction

Al Nassr (52) have twice the number of points than Al Feiha (24), who are looking for a top-ten finish. The hosts don't need a win as much as Al Nassr, who are seeking to reach the summit.

Ronaldo has regained his goalscoring touch in recent games and the league's joint-top scorer Talisca has also looked solid. Considering Al Nassr's recent away form, they should win convincingly and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Al Feiha 0-3 Al Nassr

Al Feiha vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes