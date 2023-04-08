Al Feiha vs Al Nassr: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League match in India, USA and UK

The Saudi Pro League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Al Feiha play host to Cristiano Ronaldo and Rudi Garcia's Al Nassr side in an important encounter at the King Salman Sport City Stadium on Sunday.

Al Feiha vs Al Nassr Preview

Al Feiha are currently in 10th place in the Saudi Pro League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Al Hilal in their previous game and will need to be at their best to stand a chance this weekend.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side thrashed Al Adalah by a comprehensive 5-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar scoreline in this fixture.

Al Feiha vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr have an excellent record against Al Feiha and have won eight out of the 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Al Feiha's paltry one victory.

Al Feiha have suffered only one defeat in their last six home games in the Saudi Pro League and have scored at least twice in four of these matches.

Al Nassr have won three of their last four away games in the Saudi Pro League and have scored an impressive 12 goals in these matches.

Al Nassr won the reverse fixture by an impressive 4-0 margin and have kept clean sheets in each of their last two matches against Al Feiha.

Al Nassr have won five of their last six matches in the Saudi Pro League, with their only defeat during this period coming at the hands of league-leaders Al Ittihad last month.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored an impressive 11 goals in his 11 appearances for Al Nassr so far - only Anderson Talisca has been more prolific for the club this season.

At what time does the match between Al Feiha and Al Nassr kick off?

India: 10th April 2023, at 12:30 AM

USA: 9th April 2023, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 9th April 2023, at 8 PM

How to watch live streaming of Al Feiha vs Al Nassr?

India: SonyLIV, Shahid-MBC

USA: ESPN+, Shahid-MBC

UK: Shahid-MBC

Poll : 0 votes