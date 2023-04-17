Al Hilal vs Al Nassr: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League match in India, USA and UK

The Saudi Pro League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Al Hilal lock horns with Cristiano Ronaldo and Rudi Garcia's Al Nassr side in an important clash at the King Fahd International Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Preview

Al Nassr, on the other hand, are in second place in the Saudi Pro League standings at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Al Feiha last week and will need to take it up a notch to catch up with Al Ittihad in the title race.

Al Hilal are currently in fourth place in the league table and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Al Batin in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this week.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Hilal have a good recent record against Al Nassr and have won 17 of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Al Nassr's 10 victories during this period.

Al Nassr and Al Hilal find themselves on an even footing in the last five matches played between the two teams, with both sides winning two games apiece and playing out one draw.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in a Saudi Pro League fixture in December last year and ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

Al Nassr have won five of their last seven matches in the Saudi Pro League, with their only defeat during this period coming at the hands of league-leaders Al Ittihad last month.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 11 goals in his 12 appearances for Al Nassr so far and has become the team's second-highest goalscorer after Anderson Talisca.

At what time does the match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr kick off?

India: 19th April 2023, at 12:30 AM

USA: 18th April 2023, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 18th April 2023, at 8 PM

How to watch live streaming of Al Hilal vs Al Nassr?

India: SonyLIV, Shahid-MBC

USA: ESPN+, Shahid-MBC

UK: Shahid-MBC

