Al-Hazem vs Al-Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Al-Hazem will go up against Al-Nassr at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Saturday in the sixth round of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League campaign. The home side picked up their first win of the season last time out and will be keen to build on it in a bid to push higher up the league table.
Al-Hazem came back from a goal behind to defeat Al-Okhdood 2-1 on Saturday after losing two and drawing two of the opening four games in the Saudi Arabian top flight and are now in 12th place in the league table. The newly promoted side were relegated in the 2023-24 season but gained immediate promotion back to the top flight and will be focused on avoiding the drop this time around.
Al-Nassr, on the other hand, will be focused on ending their seven-year league title drought and have started the season in very impressive form with five wins from five. Jorge Jesus's side were completely dominant in their 5-1 win over Al-Fateh last time out and will look to widen their lead at the top of the table when they visit Buraydah this weekend.
Al-Hazem vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met on 22 previous occasions, going into this Saturday’s fixture. Al-Hazem have won three of those meetings, four have ended in draws, while Al-Nassr have won the remaining 15.
- The home side have managed just one win in this fixture since the 2008-09 season.
- The away side have scored a remarkable 17 goals across the five most recent editions of this fixture.
- Al-Hazem have the worst offensive record in the league with only three goals scored in five games.
- Al-Nassr have the best offensive and defensive records in the Saudi top flight, having scored 19 goals and conceded only two after five games played.
Al-Hazem vs Al-Nassr Prediction
The home side are heavy underdogs going into the weekend and will have a mountain to climb if they are to avoid a heavy defeat.
Al-Alami beat Goa 2-1 on the continental stage on Wednesday to register a ninth consecutive victory across all competitions. They are high on confidence heading into the weekend clash and should have little trouble winning this one.
Prediction: Al-Hazem 0-3 Al-Nassr
Al-Hazem vs Al-Nassr Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Al-Nassr’s last seven games have featured more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last four league games)