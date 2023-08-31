Al Hazem vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2, 2023 

Al Hazem and Al Nassr battle for three points in a Saudi Pro League matchday five fixture on Saturday (September 2).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Al Khaleej. Goals in either half from Fabio Martins and Vina saw both sides share the spoils. Al Nassr, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Al Shabab with a 4-0 home win. Cristiano Ronaldo starred with a brace from the spot before turning provider for Sadio Mane in the 40th minute.

The win took Al-Alami to sixth in the standings, having garnered six points from four games. Al Hazem, meanwhile, are 16th with two points to show for their efforts after four outings.

Al Hazem vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 21 previous occasions. Al Nassr lead 13-5.

Their most recent meeting in June 2022 saw Al Nassr claim a 4-1 away win.

Four of their last five meetings have been won by the away side.

Al Nassr have won eight of their last meetings with Al Hazem.

Five of Al Nassr's last six games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Al Nassr's last three competitive games have produced at least nine corners.

Al Hazem vs Al Nassr Prediction

Al Nassr are among the favourites to win the league this season but started the campaign poorly, with consecutive losses.

They have rediscovered their mojo in recent weeks, winning their last two games. Their upturn in fortune has been led by talisman Cristiano Ronaldo who has scored five goals in the two outings.

Al Hazem, meanwhile, returned to the top flight after one season away but have struggled to step up to the higher level of competition. Al Nassr have been dominant against Al Hazem and should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Hazem 1-3 Al Nassr

Al Hazem vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Al Nassr to score over 1.5 goals