Al Hazem vs Al-Shabab Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2024

Al Hazem will face Al-Shabab at the Al-Hazem Club Stadium on Thursday in another round of the 2023-24 Saudi Professional League campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the league this season and are now staring down the relegation barrel with a third of the campaign left to play. They were beaten 1-0 by Al Tai in their last match falling behind after just six minutes and failing to find a way back into the game despite dominating possession.

Al Hazem sit rock-bottom in the league table with just 15 points from 23 games and will be desperate for a result here as they seek to exit the drop zone.

Al-Shabab have also had their struggles in the Saudi Arabian top flight this season and currently find themselves in the bottom-half of the pile. They were beaten 3-2 by Al-Fayha in their game last week and had looked set to be headed toward a point after former Strasbourg man Habib Diallo headed home a late leveler before their opponents reclaimed the lead at the death.

Al Hazem vs Al-Shabab Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 meetings between Al Hazem and Al-Shabab. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won 15 times. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last nine games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.

Al Hazem have the second-worst defensive record in the Saudi Pro League this season with a goal concession tally of 56.

Only two of the White Lion's six league wins this season have come on the road.

Al Hazem vs Al-Shabab Prediction

Al Hazem are on a seven-game winless streak and have won just one of their last 14 games across all competitions. They have won just one of their last six home games and could struggle here.

Al-Shabab are on a three-game winless streak and have won just twice since last November. They have failed to impress on the road of late but should come out on top against significantly weaker opposition this week.

Prediction: Al Hazem 0-1 Al-Shabab

Al Hazem vs Al-Shabab Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Shabab to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)