Al-Hilal 3-0 Al-Nassr: Player Ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. suffer heavy defeat | Saudi Pro League 2023-24

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr were put to the sword as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of their rivals Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, December 1.

Al-Hilal got off to a stellar start and should have taken the lead in the third minute, however, Sultan Al-Dawsari blazed his effort well over the bar. The Saudi Arabia international was guilty of missing another big chance four minutes later.

Al-Nassr's Anderson Talisca nearly scored a sensational solo goal but his chip narrowly missed the target in the 10th minute. Despite having an open net following a Nawaf Alaqidi error, Michael failed to break the deadlock for the home team.

The Knights of Najd then suffered a huge blow in the 37th minute when Alex Telles was forced off the pitch due to injury.

Al-Hilal took the lead in the 64th minute after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's brilliant header found the bottom-left corner.

Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net in the 72nd minute but his goal was ruled out after he was deemed to be offside. Aleksandar Mitrovic struck twice late on to seal all three points for Al-Hilal.

Let's take a look at Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr's player ratings from the game:

Al-Nassr Player Ratings

Nawaf Alaqidi - 5.5/10

Alaqidi had a poor game, particularly with his distribution. He completed just five out of his 10 long balls and completed zero high claims, mistakes which could have led to more goals being conceded.

Sultan Al-Ghannam - 6.5/10

Al-Ghannam looked assured both in defense and up the pitch. He won both his tackles, won seven duels, and made four recoveries.

Ali Lajami - 7/10

Lajami had a stellar game defensively, making eight recoveries and winning seven duels. He also made four clearances and five interceptions.

Aymeric Laporte - 5/10

Laporte had a quiet night, losing four duels, and making just two recoveries. He only completed one tackle and was unable to cope with Mitrovic.

Alex Telles - 7/10

Telles was having a good game, having made four recoveries and two interceptions. He also won all three of his duels but had to be substituted in the 37th minute due to injury.

Marcelo Brozovic - 6.5/10

Brozovic had a decent game, creating three big chances and making nine passes into the final third. He also won both his tackles, won five duels, and made six recoveries.

Seko Fofana - 6/10

Fofana looked threatening in the first half and nearly won his side a penalty. However, he wasn't that productive in midfield, making just five recoveries.

Anderson Talisca - 6/10

Talisca nearly scored a wonder goal inside the first 10 minutes. However, he failed to make an impact up front, with none of his six shots being on target.

Otavio - 6/10

Otavio didn't have the best of games, losing 10 duels and landing zero shots on goal.

Sadio Mane - 7/10

Mane was arguably Al-Nassr's best player on the night, creating two big chances. He also made three passes into the final third.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 5.5/10

Ronaldo endured a frustrating night with a goal also being ruled out due to offside. He failed to make any successful dribbles, lost four duels, and landed just one shot on target.

Substitutes

Ayman Ahmad - 6.5/10

Ahmad replaced Telles in the first half and played well.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb - 6/10

Ghareeb replaced Fofana late in the second half and put in a decent performance.

Mohammed Maran - N/A

Maran came on in the 89th minute for Lajami and didn't play long enough to warrant a rating.