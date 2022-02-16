Al Hilal Omdurman vs Al Ahly prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League 2021-22 

Two giants of African club football will trade tackles on Friday as Al Hilal Omdurman host defending champions Al Ahly in Group A of the CAF Champions League.

The home side are already playing catch-up in the group, having fallen to a 1-0 defeat away to Mamelodi Sundowns last week. Themba Zwane's early strike helped the South Africans secure maximum points.

Al Ahly are yet to kickstart the defense of their continental crown. The Egyptian giants had their first game postponed owing to their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup.

They secured a third-place finish with a convincing 4-0 victory over Asian champions Al Hilal Riyadh. Yasser Ibrahim's first-half brace set the Cairo outfit on their way to the resounding win.

Al Hilal Omdurman vs Al Ahly Head-to-Head

This will be the seventh continental meeting between the two sides. They each have two wins apiece in previous matches played, while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a 1-1 stalemate in February 2020 that saw Al Ahly secure second spot in their group.

The Egyptians are looking to continue their record-extending 11th title in the competition while Al Hilal are looking to win their maiden continental crown.

Al Hilal form guide: L

Al Ahly form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L

Al Hilal Omdurman vs Al Ahly Team News

Al Hilal

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Al Ahly

Percy Tau, Salah Mohsen and Mohamed El Shenawy are unavailable due to injuries while Ayman Ashraf is suspended for the game.

Injuries: Percy Tau, Salah Mohsen, Mohamed El Shenawy

Suspension: Ayman Ashraf

Al Hilal Omdurman vs Al Ahly Predicted XI

Al Hilal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ali Abdallah Abu-Eshrein (GK); Abuaagla Abdalla, Saeed Ahmed, Mohamed Ouatara, Salah Aahmed; Gerald Junior, Walieldin Khidir; Abdelrahamn Yousif, Abdul Ajagun, Eid Mugudam; Ibrahim Mustapha

Al Ahly Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ali Lofti (GK); Ali Maaloul, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Mohamed Hany; Amr El Solia, Hamdi Fathi, Aliou Dieng; Ahmed Abdelkader, Mohamed Sherif, Hossam Hassan

Al Hilal Omdurman vs Al Ahly Prediction

The Sudanese league is yet to resume and this lack of competitive action could be detrimental to Al Hilal's chances of success.

Al Ahly, by contrast, are flying high and their recent displays at the FIFA Club World Club despite going with an understrength squad would have boosted confidence. Al Hilal have a strong record on home turf but Al Ahly's superiority could shine through and we are backing the visitors to secure a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Al Hilal 1-2 Al Ahly

