Al Hilal Omdurman vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League 2021-22 

Al Hilal Omdurman and Mamelodi Sundowns will battle for three points in a CAF Champions League Matchday 5 fixture on Saturday. The visiting side currently lead Group A with ten points from four games. Al Hilal are in third spot with four points, level with Al Ahly and Al Merreikh.

The hosts, Al Hilal, are coming off a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over arch-rivals Al Merreikh in the Omdurman derby. Yasir Mozamil's late strike helped his team secure maximum points to boost their chances of qualifying from the group stage.

Mamelodi Sundowns, meanwhile, secured maximum points in a narrow 1-0 home win over defending champions Al Ahly. Peter Shulilile's first-half strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The South African team need just one point from their final two games to guarantee top spot in the group. Meanwhile, Al Hilal need to better the points tallies of Al Ahly and Al Hilal.

Al Hilal Omdurman vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head

Mamelodi Sundowns have three wins from their five previous meetings against Al Hilal, losing only once. The first leg between the two teams ended in a 1-0 home win for Sundowns in February.

Al Hilal Omdurman form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-W,

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W.

Al Hilal Omdurman vs Mamelodi Sundowns Team News

Al Hilal Omdurman

There are no confirmed injuries for the home team, but a few players are doubtful.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: Mohamed Hany, Hamdi Fathi, Hussein El-Shahat.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Mamelodi Sundowns

They have a few injury and suspension concerns.

Injuries: Mosa Lebusa, Denis Onyango, Gaston Sirino.

Doubtful: Pavol Safranko, Erwin Saavedra. Rivaldo Coetzee.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Al Hilal Omdurman vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI

Al Hilal Omdurman (4-4-2): Mohamed Abooja (GK); Faris Abdalla, Mohamed Ahmed; Mohamed Ouatara, Salah Aahmed; Mohamed Mwafag, Mutwakil Hassan, Abdul Ajagun, Eid Mugadam; Ibrahim Mustapha, Mohamed Raman

Mamelodi Sundowns (3-5-2): Kennedy Mweene (GK); Brian Onyango, Grant Kekana, Rushine De Reuck; Aubrey Modiba, Bradley Ralani, Andile Jali, Thabiso Kutumela, Thapelo Morena; Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile.

Al Hilal Omdurman vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns are in prime position to qualify as group winners. which means they may not go all out in search of three points. Al Hilal are likely to do most of the attacking, but the visitors could do enough to leave Omdurman with a point.

Prediction: Al Hilal Omdurman 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns.

