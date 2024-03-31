Al Hilal vs Akhdoud Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2024 

Al Hilal welcome Al Akhdoud to Kingdom Arena for a Saudi Professional League round 26 fixture on Tuesday (April 2).

The hosts are coming off a 4-3 away win at Al Shabab last week. Musab Al Juwayr broke the deadlock for Shabab in the third minute. Aleksandar Mitrovic responded with a brace for Al Hilal before going off injured.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic gave his team a 3-1 lead into the break before Salem Al Dawsari added a fourth in the 57th minute. Hussain Sibyani and Romain Saiss scored for the home side to close out the seven-goal thriller, but an equaliser wasn't to be.

Akhdoud, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 home defeat to Al Raed. Karim El Berkaoui and Mohammed Fouzair scored either side of Andrei Burca's penalty to give Raed a 2-1 lead at the break before Julio Tavares added a third in the 56th minute.

The loss left them in 15th spot in the points table, having garnered 24 points from 25 games. Al Hilal, meanwhile, are 12 points clear at the top with 71 points after 25 games.

Al Hilal vs Akhdoud Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides. Al Hilal claimed a 3-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

Al Akhdoud's last six league games have had goals at both ends and also produced over 2.5 goals.

Al Hilal have won their last 30 games across competitions.

Al Akhdoud are winless in five league games, losing four.

Al Hilal have scored at least twice in 25 games across competitions.

Al Hilal vs Akhdoud Prediction

Al Hilal are champions-in-waiting, and their procession to the league title continued with their thrilling win last week. The victory means the Blue Wave remain unbeaten this season, with all but two games in this run ending in victory.

Akhdoud, meanwhile, are competing in the top flight for the first time. They find themselves just two points above the drop zone, and another disappointing result could see them drop into the-bottom three.

Expect the runaway leaders to claim all three points with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Hilal 4-1 Al Akhdoud

Al Hilal vs Akhdoud Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Al Hilal to win both halves