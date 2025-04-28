Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29, 2025

Al-Hilal face off against Al-Ahli at the King Abdullah Sports City in the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday. With three Saudi teams in the last four, expect at least one to proceed to the final.
This clash will attract extra attention, being an all-Saudi meeting, with the two teams set to extend their domestic rivalry on the continental stage. Al-Hilal booked their place in the semi-finals after a 7-0 crushing of Korean side Gwangju in the quarter-finals.
Al-Za'eem, who won their fourth AFC Champions League Elite in 2021, are eying the title following a near miss last term. They failed to reach the final in the previous edition after losing 5-4 on aggregate to UAE side Al Ain in the semi-finals.
Al-Ahli qualified for the semi-finals after beating Buriram United of Thailand 3-0 in the quarter-finals. Inspired by former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez, it was their ninth win in 10 matches in the competition. Al-Ahli enter this game on a four-game winning streak.
Al-Malaki finished second in the West Region, tied on 22 points with first-placed Al-Hilal. In their last two clashes, each side won once on the road. Al-Ahli returned to the competition this season following a four-year absence. Their last participation was in 2021 when they failed to progress beyond the group stage.
Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Al-Hilal have won thrice and lost once in their last five matches with Al-Ahli.
- The two teams have met 53 times, with Al-Hilal winning 30 and losing 12.
- Al-Hilal have scored 14 goals and conceded six in their last five matches across competitions.
- Al-Ahli have scored 14 goals and conceded six in their last five matches across competitions.
- Al-Hilal have won twice and lost once in their last five matches, while Al-Ahli have won four times in the same period.
- Form Guide: Al-Hilal – W-D-W-D-L; Al-Ahli – W-W-W-W-D
Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli Prediction
Both teams are in sublime form, with only four points separating them in the Saudi Pro League table. So, expect a fierce contest that could be determined by physicality and individual brilliance.
Al-Hilal come as the favourites based on their slightly superior form and should take a narrow win.
Prediction: Al-Hilal 2-1 Al-Ahli
Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Al-Hilal
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Al-Hilal to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Al-Ahli to score - Yes