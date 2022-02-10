Al Hilal vs Al Ahly prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 Club World Cup third-place play-offs

Al Hilal and Al Ahly face off on Saturday in the third-place play-offs of the 2021 Club World Cup.

The Blue Waves narrowly lost to Chelsea in the semi-finals as Romelu Lukaku's first-half strike was enough to make a difference.

They finished fourth in 2019 after losing to Mexican side Monterrey on penalties in the play-offs but are hoping for better fortunes this time around.

Their Egyptian counterparts, meanwhile, were blanked out by Palmeiras, who beat them 2-0 on Tuesday.

Raphael Veiga and Dudu scored apiece in either half before Ahly defender Ayman Ashraf saw red in the closing stages. The Brazilian outfit avenged their loss to Ahly last year in the third-place play-offs.

However, Pitso Mosimane's side have a chance to finish third for the second consecutive year.

Al Hilal vs Al Ahly Head-To-Head

This will be the first official meeting between the sides in history.

Al Hilal Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Al Ahly Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Al Hilal vs Al Ahly Team News

Al Hilal

The Royal Club played their strongest XI against Chelsea but couldn't take their chances.

But their overall record in the competition is excellent and they will likely field their best side once more to finish third.

In-form striker Moussa Marega fired a blank against the Blues but will hope to bag a goal or two more before finishing the campaign.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Al Ahly

Ayman Ashraf was sent off in their semi-final loss to Palmeiras and will hence miss their Saturday clash through a suspension. Mohamed El Shenawy, Salah Mohsen, Akram Tawfik, Badr Benaoun and Amar Hamdy did not travel to the tournament due to injuries.

Injured: Mohamed El Shenawy, Salah Mohsen, Akram Tawfik, Badr Benoun, Amar Hamdy

Suspended: Ayman Ashraf

Unavailable: None

Al Hilal vs Al Ahly Predicted XI

Al Hilal (4-1-4-1): Abdullah Al-Maiouf; Yasser Al-Shahrani, Jang Hyun-Soo, Mohammed Al-Breik, Ali Al-Bulaihi; Gustavo Cuéllar; Salem Al-Dawsari, Mohamed Kanno, Matheus Pereira, Odion Ighalo; Moussa Marega.

Al Ahly (3-4-3): Ali Lotfi; Karim Fouad, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ramy Rabia; Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany, Amr El Soleya, Ali Maaloul; Aliou Dieng, Hussien El Shahat, Mohamed Sherif.

Al Hilal vs Al Ahly Prediction

Al-Hilal have serious quality in their ranks, especially in attack, spearheaded by the peerless Marega, who has struck four goals in their last five games.

Al Ahly are a mean outfit but will face a tough challenge against the Saudi Arabian side on Saturday.

Leonardo Jardim's side are the bookmakers' favorites and we too predict they will win here.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Al Hilal 2-1 Al Ahly

Edited by Shardul Sant