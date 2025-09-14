Al-Hilal vs Al Duhail Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16th 2025

Al-Hilal will host Al-Duhail at the Kingdom Arena on Tuesday in the opening round of their 2025-26 AFC Champions League Elite campaign. The home side have enjoyed a positive start to their Saudi Pro League campaign, most recently picking up a 2-2 comeback draw with Al-Qadsiah and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.

They opened their Champions League Elite campaign last season away at Al-Rayyan in Qatar and won 3-1, featuring goals from three different players in the first half, including Joao Cancelo, who opened his account for the club in typically brilliant fashion.

Al Duhail had to go through the qualifiers to secure a spot on the continental stage this season. They faced Sepahan SC from Iran in a single-leg clash last month and won 3-2 with Ibrahima Bamba, Adil Boulbina and Krzystof Piatek all getting on the scoresheet in the first half to clinch the win for the Red Knights.

The visitors picked up their first domestic win of the campaign on Friday, picking up a 4-2 comeback win over Umm-Salal thanks to a brilliant second-half hat-trick from Piatek, and will be looking to take confidence from that this week.

Al-Hilal vs Al Duhail Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between the two teams since 2013. Al-Hilal have won four of those games while Al Duhail have won once, with their other three contests ending level.

The two teams last faced off in the 2022-23 Champions League Elite campaign, with the hosts winning the semifinal clash 7-0.

Al Duhail sole win in this fixture came back in May 2013 when they beat Al-Hilal 1-0.

The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in their last nine competitive outings across all competitions.

Al-Hilal vs Al Duhail Prediction

Al-Hilal are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and are well poised to register a third this week. They have the home advantage and will only need to avoid complacency to secure a commanding victory.

The Red Knights saw their latest result end a four-game winless run, and they will now be looking to build on that this week. They are, however, underdogs heading into the midweek clash and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Al-Hilal 3-1 Al Duhail

Al-Hilal vs Al Duhail Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last seven matchups)

