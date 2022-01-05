Al-Hilal vs Al-Faisaly prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 Saudi Super Cup 

Al-Hilal and Al-Faisaly lock horns at the King Fahd International Stadium for the 2021 Saudi Super Cup on Thursday.

Al-Hilal are the reigning champions of the Saudi Pro League and set up a date with Al-Faisaly, who picked up a win in the King's Cup last year.

This will be the maiden appearance in the Super Cup final for Al-Faisaly while Al-Hilal ended up as runner-up in the previous edition, losing 3-0 to Al-Nassar last year.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Faisaly Head-to-Head

This will be the 33rd competitive meeting between the two sides, while they first met in an exhibition fixture in 1975. In the 32 competitive meetings so far, Al-Hilal have been the dominant side and are unbeaten against their northern rivals.

A total of 25 games have ended in wins for the capital club while seven games have ended in draws. They last met at Al Majma'ah Sports City in Saudi Pro League action on New Year's eve 2021.

The thrilling encounter ended in a 3-2 win for Hilal, as a second-half brace by Bafétimbi Gomis and a goal from Salem Al-Dawsari ensured a comeback win for the reigning champions.

Al-Hilal form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-D

Al-Faisaly form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D

Al-Hilal vs Al-Faisaly Team News

Al-Hilal

Saleh Al-Shehri tested positive for COVID-19 last week and is expected to remain in quarantine. There are no known injury concerns for the game while suspensions do not apply for this fixture.

Salman Al-Faraj and Hyun Soo face late fitness tests ahead of the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Salman Al-Faraj, Hyun Soo

Suspended: None

Unavailable (COVID-19): Saleh Al-Shehri

Al-Faisaly

There are no injury concerns for Al-Faisaly, who might be without Julio Tavares. The club are negotiating with the Cape Verdean Football Association to delay his departure for AFCON preparations with the national team.

Romain Amalfitano trained separately from the group and faces a late fitness test.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Julio Tavares, Romain Amalfitano

Suspended: None

Al-Hilal vs Al-Faisaly Predicted XI

Al-Hilal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Abdullah Al-Mayouf; Mohammed Al-Breik, Muteb Al-Mufarrij, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yasser Al-Shahrani; Mohamed Kanno, Musab Fahz Aljuwayr; Moussa Marega, Matheus Pereira, Salem Al-Dawsari; Bafétimbi Gomis

Al-Faisaly Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ahmed Al-Kassar; Yaseen Barnawi, Raphael da Silva Arruda, Igor Rossi Branco, Mohammed Al-Amri; Guilherme, Ismael Silva Lima, Abdul Rahman Al Dosari, Khalid Kaabi; Mohammed Al-Saiari, Khalid Kaabi

Al-Hilal vs Al-Faisaly Prediction

Al-Hilal recently defeated Al-Faisaly in the Pro League and will fancy their chances of repeating the feat here as well. Al-Faisaly have struggled in their recent outings and are winless in their last five games across all competitions.

They might also be without their first-choice striker pairing and that will have a significant impact on the outcome of the game. Al-Hilal have never tasted defeat against Al-Faisaly and the two-time champions' unbeaten run is expected to continue here.

Prediction: Al-Hilal 2-1 Al-Faisaly

Edited by Peter P