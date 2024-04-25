Al Hilal vs Al Fateh Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2024 

Al Hilal welcome Al Fateh to the Kingdom Arena for a Saudi Pro League matchday 29 fixture on Friday (April 26).

The hosts are coming offf a 2-1 home win over Al Ain in the second leg of their AFC Champions League semifinal. Ruben Neves broke the deadlock from the spot in the first minute, while Erik drew the visitors level eight minutes later. Salem Al Dawsari scored the winner in the 51st minute, but it was not enough, as Al Hilal got eliminated 5-4 on aggregate.

The Blue Waves turn their focus back to the domestic scene, where their last game was a 4-1 win at Al Khaleej.

Al Fateh, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 home win over Al Raed. Djaniny and Lucas Zelarayan scored first-half goals to give them a two-goal lead before Djaniny missed a 25th-minute penalty. The 33-year-old made amends by scoring on the hour-mark, four minutes after Julio Tavares had halved the deficit.

The win saw them climb to sixth spot in the points table, having garnered 40 points from 28 games. Al Hilal, meanwhile, are the runaway leaders with 77 points.

Al Hilal vs Al Fateh Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Hilal have 27 wins and five losses in their last 35 head-to-head games witth Al Fateh.

Their most recent clash in November saw Al Hilal claim a 2-0 away win.

Eight of Al Fateh's last nine league games have had goals at both ends.

Al Hilal's last eight games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals, with seven seeing both sides score.

Al Hilal have won their last 19 home games.

Al Hilal vs Al Fateh Prediction

Al Hilal saw their record 34-game winning run ended in the AFC Champions League and subsequently eliminated. That defeat ended Jorge Jesus's side's quest for a treble, but they are on course for a domestic double.

Al Fateh are the heavy underdogs but were victorious the last time they were hosted by Al Hilal in the league.

Expect the hosts to claim maximum points with a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Al Hilal 4-0 Al Fateh

Al Hilal vs Al Fateh Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Half-time/Full-time result: Al Hilal/Al Hilal