Al Hilal vs Al Fateh Prediction and Betting Tips | January 16th 2025

In a clash between teams from opposite ends of the standings, league leaders Al Hilal will welcome last-placed Al Fateh to Kingdom Arena in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday. The hosts have suffered one loss in 14 league games while Al Namothji have one win during that period.

Al-Za'eem are on a three-game winning streak in the league and registered a 5-0 away win over Al Orobah in their first league match of the year last week. Rúben Neves scored from the penalty spot in the first half and Marcos Leonardo bagged a three-minute brace after the break.

The visitors are winless in their last 13 games in all competitions, suffering 10 losses. They resumed their league campaign after the winter break with a 2-1 home loss to Al Wehda. They conceded twice in the first half and Sofiane Bendebka scored a consolation goal in the second half.

Al Hilal vs Al Fateh Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 37 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings with 28 wins. Al Namothji have six wins and three games have ended in draws.

Al-Za'eem secured a league double over the visitors last season, recording a 5-1 win on aggregate.

The capital club have the best goalscoring record in the league this season, scoring 39 goals in 14 games.

Al Fateh have conceded two goals apiece in their last five away games across all competitions while suffering four losses.

Al Hilal are unbeaten in their last 29 home games in the Saudi Pro League, recording 22 consecutive wins. Interestingly, their last home loss in the competition was suffered against the visitors.

Al Namothji have suffered 10 losses in 14 league games this term.

Al Hilal vs Al Fateh Prediction

Al-Za'eem have scored at least two goals in 13 of their 14 league games this season and will look to build on that prolific run here. They have won seven of their last nine league meetings against the visitors and are strong favorites.

The visitors are on a 13-game winless run across all competitions, suffering 10 defeats and conceding at least two goals in 10 games. They are winless in their last 11 away games in the Saudi Pro League, suffering nine losses.

The capital club are on a 22-game winning streak at home in the Saudi Pro League and should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Hilal 2-1 Al Fateh

Al Hilal vs Al Fateh Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

