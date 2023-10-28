Al-Hilal vs Al Hazem Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30th 2023

Al-Hilal will host Al Hazem at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Monday in the last 16 of the 2023-24 King's Cup campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a strong run of results in the Saudi Pro League this season and will turn their attention to cup football next week. They beat Al-Jabalain 1-0 in the previous round of the tournament, with former Wolverhampton Wanderers man Ruben Neves scoring the sole goal of the game in the second half.

Al-Hilal are the current holders of the domestic cup after beating Al-Wehda on penalties in the final last year and will be looking to continue their title defense on Monday.

Al Hazem, meanwhile, have struggled for results in the league this season and will hope they can find better luck in the King's Cup on Monday. They beat Al Arabi 3-1 in the competition last time out, scoring all three goals in the first half-hour of the game before their opponents scored a consolation goal.

Al-Hilal vs Al Hazem Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 meetings between Al-Hilal and Al Hazem. The hosts have won 13 of those games while the visitors have won twice. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The home side are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 14 games in this fixture.

Al-Hilal are one of four teams in the Saudi Pro League this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Al Hazem have the worst defensive record in the Saudi top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 28.

Al-Hilal vs Al Hazem Prediction

Al-Hilal are on a seven-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 15 games across all competitions. They are undefeated in their last eight home matches and will fancy their chances ahead of Monday's game.

Al Hazem are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings although they have won just two of their last 12 games across all competitions. They are winless on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Al-Hilal 3-1 Al Hazem

Al-Hilal vs Al Hazem Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)