Al Hilal vs Al Hazm prediction, preview, team news and more | Saudi Pro League 2023-24

Al Hilal welcome Al Hazm to Kingdom Arena for a Saudi Pro League matchday 31 fixture on Saturday. The hosts are coming off a 2-1 comeback away win over Al Ahli last weekend.

They went behind following Firas Al-Buraikan's 30th-minute strike but were drawn level through Aleksandar Mitrovic seven minutes after the break. Malcom scored the match-winner in the 89th minute.

Al Hazm, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate at home to Al Akhdoud.

The draw left them at the bottom of the standings, having garnered just 20 points from 30 games. Al Hilal are top of the standings with 86 points to show for their efforts in 30 games.

Al Hilal vs Al Hazm Head-to-Head

Al Hilal have 19 wins and two draws from the last 24 head-to-head games while Al Hazm were victorious twice.

Al Hilal form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Al Hazm form guide (league only): D-W-L-L-D

Al Hilal vs Al Hazm Team News

Al Hilal

Neymar and Salem Al-Dawsari are injured for the Blue Wave but there is no suspension concern for Jorge Jesus' side.

Injuries: Neymar, Salem Al-Dawsari

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Al Hazm

There are no known injury concerns for the visitors. Ahmed Al-Jaweed is suspended following a red card against Al Wehda.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Ahmed Al-Jaweed

Al Hilal vs Al Hazm Predicted XI

Al Hilal Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bono (GK); Ali Al Bulayhi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Hassan Tambakti; Renan Lodi, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Saud Abdulhamid; Malcom, Michael; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Al Hazm Predicted XI (4-3-3): Aymen Dahmen (GK); Majed Qasheesh, Bruno Viana, Paulo Ricardo, Talal Al Absi; Toze, Rayan Al Mousa, Junior Moreno; Faiz Selemani, Mohamed Badamosi, Mohamed Al Thani

Al Hilal vs Al Hazm Prediction

Al Hilal are one win away from securing a 19th league crown. The Riyadh side have had an unbeaten campaign so far, having won 28 and drawn two out of 30 games. They also still have a shot at winning a domestic double with a King's Cup final against arch-rivals Al Nassr to come.

Al Hazm, for their part, are running out of time to preserve their top-flight status. A defeat here could see them relegated.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner in this game. We are backing Al Hilal to claim maximum points with a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Al Hilal 4-0 Al Hazm